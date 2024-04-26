A CALL for a specialist park for “larger dogs” is to be considered by a senior councillor after a petition was presented to a council.
The petition called for a dog enclosure park to be created in Cwmbran where “larger dogs” could exercise off lead without causing a problem to other dogs, children or adults.
Signatures were collected by a Mr Dibble who was unable to attend the council meeting, at the Civic Centre in Pontypool on April 23, to present it.
Councillors accepted the petition and agreed to refer it to the responsible cabinet member for consideration.
