The Zoe Gilby Quartet will perform in the Melville Centre on April 28, with the show kicking off at 8pm.

Renowned as the Parliamentary Jazz Vocalist of the Year 2019, Gilby's last appearance in Abergavenny was a virtual performance at the 2020 wall2wall Jazz Festival.

Alongside her vocalist talents, Gilby also showcases unique original compositions penned with husband and double bassist, Andy Champion. The couple will be joined by guitarist Mark Williams and drummer John Bradford.

The Melville Centre management commends Gilby for continuing to make her mark on the music scene.

Tickets, available at the Black Mountain Jazz website, are priced at £18 for adults and £9 for u18s.