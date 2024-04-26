Welsh Water is continuing work to install a new water pipe between the junction of Nailer’s Lane and Monnow Street.

The road closed on Tuesday, April 23, with diversions remaining in place until the end of May.

Temporary traffic management will be in place where the closure starts at the junction of Monnow Street and Agincourt Street.

Motorists will be able to travel as far as the junction of Nailers Lane and Monnow Street, with Welsh Water assisting on-site to direct motorists in the town.

The water company are working with Monmouthshire County Council regarding transport and emergency vehicles while work takes place.

They are also working with businesses in the area during this time to make sure that deliveries are made.

A Spokesperson for Welsh Water said: “We will be installing the brand-new water pipe in the carriageway, which means a road closure will be in place at this location.

“Temporary traffic management will be in place where the closure starts, and we will be assisting on-site to direct motorists in the town.

“Discussions have been carried out with the local authority regarding transport and emergency vehicles during our time of work.

"Residents may experience some disruption to their water supply when we connect their property to the new water pipe.”

Businesses will be open as usual in and around Monmouth Town Centre and tourists are encouraged to continue to visit the area.

To stay up to date with the work taking place in the area visit the Welsh Water.