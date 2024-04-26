Ross Adams, who played Scott Drinkwell for 9 years before quitting the Channel 4 show, dropped a few clues in a series of recent TikTok videos.

In one video, he can be seen lip-syncing the iconic lines: "What the hell are you doing in my house! Get out of my way or I'll slap you. Such a nice face as well.

"You should be ashamed of yourself. My son is in the kitchen eating a biscuit. Now get out before I drag you out.

"Go back to Kettering. I don't want you near me."

During the bit, he wore a blonde wig and danced to a remix of Sharon Watts's voice while wearing a glamorous gown.

Fans begin speculating as Hollyoaks star Ross Adams hints at joining EastEnders

Fans of the BBC show were quick to comment on the video with one person writing: "Ross Adams has been doing loads of EastEnders-related TikToks since he announced he was leaving Hollyoaks now i may be reading into it too much but..."

One person replied: "I’ll be so happy if he does join the square."

Another user said: "Was saying this a few days ago. can definitely see it happening."

A final user thought the move would be good for the actor and his career, saying: "Scott is wasted in Hollyoaks. He should join EastEnders he’d get better storylines."

Previously, when the 41-year-old announced that he was leaving the Channel 4 show, he said that it was "one of the hardest decisions" he's ever had to make but said he had other projects on the horizon.