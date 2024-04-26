32 schools in Wales, including four from Newport and Monmouthshire, have successfully navigated through the initial stage of the novel Careers Wales Quality Award.

The award assists schools and setups with learners aged between 3 - 16 to develop useful and relevant careers and work-related experiences (CWRE) across the curriculum.

The schools involved are participating in the pilot phase of this new award and have collaborated closely with dedicated curriculum executives from Careers Wales to craft tailor-made CWRE models best suited to the schools and their student bodies.

Jeremy Miles, cabinet secretary for economy, energy & Welsh language said: "Well done to all the schools taking part for their commitment to their pupil’s future career and work-related opportunities.

"It’s so important for children and young people to learn about the different pathways available to them to ease the transition from education to successful employment, and each school’s work-related experiences action plan will support this continuous development.

"We want to do everything we can to help our children and young people achieve their full potential."

The schools have been diligent in their collaboration with Careers Wales during the leadership stage.

As part of this stage, they have come up with an action plan, a vision and strategy for CWRE, and put in place measures for the regular monitoring and review of activities.

Headteacher at Millbank Primary School in Ely, Cardiff, Catherine Cooper, said: "Gaining Stage 1 of the Careers Wales Quality Award has been a real achievement for us at Millbank, with great support and collaborative working with Careers Wales.

"We want our pupils to have the best possible experiences of work as they get older; to feel confident, capable and successful - so working towards and gaining the award has really helped us to drive that vision forward."

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive at Careers Wales, conveyed her congratulations to all the schools that successfully completed the leadership stage of the Careers Wales Quality Award.

She said: "Each school’s commitment to the award illustrates their ongoing dedication to provide their pupils with high quality careers and work-related experiences.

"We look forward to progressing through the award process alongside the participating schools."

The goal after successfully testing the award, is to launch it nationally across Wales.

Further details regarding the award can be found on the Careers Wales Quality Award pilot webpage.