THE POLICE have launched an appeal for information to find a missing 16-year-old from Caerphilly.
Kyle Phillips was last seen leaving the Aldi store in Gallagher Retail Park at around 1 pm in Caerphilly this afternoon, Thursday, April 25.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 999 or direct message them on social media quoting 2400133501.
A Spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for information to find Kyle Phillips, who is missing.
