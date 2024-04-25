Kyle Phillips was last seen leaving the Aldi store in Gallagher Retail Park at around 1 pm in Caerphilly this afternoon, Thursday, April 25.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 999 or direct message them on social media quoting 2400133501.

