A MAN will stand trial early next year after he pleaded not guilty to committing alleged sexual offences against young girls.
Abdul Rahman, 36, formerly from Newport denied indecent assault, sexual assault and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
The three charges span allegations the prosecution claims took place between 2000 and 2013 and includes three complainants.
At Newport Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams set a trial date of February 10, 2025.
Rahman, now of Bryn Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was granted conditional bail.
The defendant was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Alexander Orndal.
