Emergency services were called to the school at around 11.20am on April 24 following reports that three people had been injured.

Two teachers and a pupil were taken to hospital with stab wounds. They received treatment for knife injuries, and have all since been discharged.

A CID-led investigation was launched, and there has continued to be a police presence at the school today as officers gathered evidence to assist their enquiries.

A 13-year-old girl was arrested at the scene. She has now been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The girl cannot be named due to her age.

Yesterday evening, Dyfed-Powys Police received a number of calls reporting concerns over messages being shared on social media which had references to the incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman.

Officers carried out a warrant at the home of the person believed to be responsible for this content, and a 15-year-old male was arrested.

He also remains in police custody while the allegations are investigated.

Superintendent Ross Evans said: “While this investigation is being run separately to our enquiries into events at the school, our officers are seeking to establish if there was a connection between the alleged offences.

“Again, I would urge people not to speculate, not to share any images or videos relating to either investigation, and to allow us to carry out our enquiries fully.

“If you, or your children, are distressed by these events, please seek support from an appropriate agency.

“Finally, I would once again like to thank our colleagues at the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance Service for their swift response to this incident, as well as the NHS staff who treated those who were injured, the charitable organisations who are supporting those affected by this incident, and the vigilant members of the public who reported their concerns to us.”