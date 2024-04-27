MARGARET MCDONAGH, 24, of Commercial Road, Newport was fined £200 after she pleaded guilty to causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress to a police constable on June 16, 2023.

She must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

MASON REES, 24, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE CASTON, 34, of Nicholas Street, Pontypool was jailed for 26 weeks with the sentence suspended for 18 months after he was convicted of failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in Abergavenny on December 9, 2023.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay £620 costs.

KIRK EDWARDS, 27, of Risca Road, Newport was jailed for four weeks after he admitted stealing three Easter eggs worth £18 from a One Stop shop, meat valued at £85 from Aldi, perfume worth £86 from Boots and goods valued at £50 from Tesco Express between March 25 and April 17.

LIAM MORGAN, 41, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink-driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Grove Road, Risca on March 29 and failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Ystrad Mynach police station on April 18.

He must pay £240 in fines, a £96 surcharge and £85 costs.

MATTHEW HUNT, 40, of High Street, Cross Keys, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to assaulting a police constable in Newbridge on February 9.

He was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge, £50 compensation and a £50 fine.

RYAN MACCARTHY, 46, of Kensington Place, Newport must pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 3, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MARK FORD, 54, of Rose Heyworth Road, Abertillery must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW MONKS, 45, of Amelia Way, Newport, must pay £480 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.