On Thursday, April 25, Labour's Shadow Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh MP, announced detailed plans to reform Britain's railways, stating that they would "end the chaos passengers have been forced to endure."

The rail network in Britain is not working efficiently under the current Tory government.

The number of train cancellations has reached an all-time high, and since 2010, the cost of fares has risen nearly twice as fast as wages. An alarming 61 per cent increase in cancellations has been recorded since 2016.

Ruth Jones, the MP for Newport West, has backed plans to overhaul Britain’s railways and get local train services back on track.

She said: “For too long my constituents in Newport West have been let down by unreliable train services which hold back our local economy and hamper opportunities for work and travel.

“That’s why I’m supporting Labour’s plans to create Great British Railways - a new publicly owned body which will put passengers first.

“After 14 long years of waste and bureaucracy under the Tories in England, these plans will have an enormous positive effect on cross-border services in Wales and I am fully on board.”

The Labour Party has announced that it intends to merge the current private passenger rail contracts into a new publicly owned organization called Great British Railways as they come to an end.

In addition, a new Passenger Standards Authority will be established during the party's first term, leading to significant cost savings by eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy and wasteful spending.

The new measures will be designed to increase productivity and drive growth, which are essential to Labour's vision for governing the country.

Louise Haigh, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, said: “Labour will deliver the biggest overhaul of our railways for a generation, ending the deepening crisis and chaos that passengers have been forced to endure in recent years.

“Underinvestment, fragmentation, inefficiency, waste and 14 years of tinkering by Conservative Ministers have left our railways unfit to meet the demands of modern Britain.”