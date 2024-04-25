Police are appealing for information to help them find Gareth Baxter who was last seen around 8 pm in Blaenavon on Tuesday, April 23.

At the time, he was wearing a purple hoodie, dark shorts, and white Adidas trainers with three lime green strips.

Mr Baxter has been described as 5ft 8 inches tall, of a stocky build, with short brown hair and a thick brown beard.

Gwent Police said: “We're appealing for information to help us find Gareth Baxter, who has been reported as missing.

“Gareth was last seen in Blaenavon at around 8 pm on Tuesday 23 April. At the time, he was wearing a purple hoodie, dark shorts, and white Adidas trainers with three lime green stripes.

“He's described as being 5ft 8 inches tall, of a stocky build, with short brown hair and a thick brown beard.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400133576.”