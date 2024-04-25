GWENT POLICE have launched an appeal to find a missing man from Blaenavon who went missing two days ago.
Police are appealing for information to help them find Gareth Baxter who was last seen around 8 pm in Blaenavon on Tuesday, April 23.
At the time, he was wearing a purple hoodie, dark shorts, and white Adidas trainers with three lime green strips.
Mr Baxter has been described as 5ft 8 inches tall, of a stocky build, with short brown hair and a thick brown beard.
“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400133576.”
