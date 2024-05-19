Back in 2002 the Odeon Cinema on Clarence Place in Newport was being redeveloped into an entertainment venue. Here is a selection of pictures of the work going on inside which we found in our archive. We also found one of the cinema all decorated for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Odeon Cinema, know as The Neon today, in Clarence Place, Newport.
Directors Richard and Rhiannon Perry in the old Odeon cinema in Newport when it was being transformed into an entertainment venue.
Inside the Odeon as it was being developed.
