Back in 2002 the Odeon Cinema on Clarence Place in Newport was being redeveloped into an entertainment venue. Here is a selection of pictures of the work going on inside which we found in our archive. We also found one of the cinema all decorated for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

South Wales Argus: 09.10.02 SUBMITTED PIC OLD ODEON CINEMA, CLARENCE PLACE, NEWPORT.The Odeon Cinema, know as The Neon today, in Clarence Place, Newport.

South Wales Argus: ODEON PENDRE 17.10.02 Directors Richard and Rhiannon Perry, director, in the old Odeon cinema in Newport which is being transformed into an entertainment venueDirectors Richard and Rhiannon Perry in  the old Odeon cinema in Newport when it was being transformed into an entertainment venue.

South Wales Argus: ODEON PENDRE 17.10.02 The interior of the old Odeon cinema in Newport which is being transformed into an entertainment venueInside the Odeon as it was being developed.

 