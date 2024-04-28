If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Harriet, female, 12 years old, Springer Spaniel - In foster in Carmarthen. Harriet has come to us from a home as her beloved owner has died. Harriet walks on a lead and enjoys going out on nice strolls. Harriet would enjoy being the only dog in the home where she can be the centre of attention. She doesn't like being left alone. Harriet would love a quiet happy home.

March, female, five years old, Cocker Spaniel. March has really flourished since she first arrived at the rescue from a breeder. She is doing well learning how to walk on a lead although adopters will need to be mindful she has seen very little of the world and needs to be introduced to places slowly. March can happily live with other dogs or she can be an only dog in the home where someone will be there for her throughout the day. She has lens opacity of her left eye but this doesn't stop her at all.

Lynn, male, 12 weeks, Maltese Cross Shih Tzu. Lynn has come to us as an unsold puppy. Lynn can be an only dog in the right home or he can live with confident resident dog/s. He can live with older dog-savvy children. Like all puppies he will need help learning new skills. Lynn will need a home with plenty of enrichment, polite socialisation to the world and positive reinforcement training to ensure he grows into a well rounded boy.

Hannah, female, four years old, Boxer Cross. Hannah came to us from a breeder nine months ago and is still waiting for her forever family. Hannah finds kennels far too loud and scary so she spends a lot of time in her bed at the back where it is quietest, this means she doesn't get seen by people passing. She has learned to walk on a harness and enjoys going out to quiet places with another dog. Hannah will thrive in a quiet adult-only home with another kind resident dog.

Dancer, female, seven years old, Husky. Dancer ihas a pretty laid back personality. She came to us from a breeder. She will need a home with another kind resident dog. Dancer is looking for an active home to meet her enrichment and exercise needs. She already walks well on a lead and enjoys going out. Dancer is a ready made best friend who cannot wait to finally find her home.