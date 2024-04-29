Dan Fearon from Pontypool is supporting Dani-Rae Brown having completed the three peaks in Brecon Beacons for her and her family last year.

The 36-year-old said of the fundraising events: "It’s something I can do which gives back to them.

"I have to train to be able to give back.”

Dan Fearon previously walked the three peaks in the Brecon Beacons in one day to raise money for Dani-Rae (Image: Dan Fearon)

He will take on the 35-mile walk on Saturday, July 6 for the two-year-old.

Mr Fearon has been training to be able to achieve it, adding: "I suppose it's stamina training to make sure I can go the distance."

He said the funds will go towards Dani-Rae's recovery and ongoing treatment.

Mr Fearon stood for a photo with Dani-Rae and her father, Charlie Brown (Image: Dan Fearon)

Read more about the new play area set up in Newport Market.

Dani-Rae Brown

Dani-Rae from Pontypool was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy when she was just 13 months old.

In March she became unwell and Mr Fearon said she has been "fighting away to get back to her bubbly self" and added "Dani is still not out of the woods yet".

Dani-Rae in hospital (Image: Dan Fearon)

Dani-Rae Brown in front of Welsh flag (Image: Dan Fearon)

Read more:

Torfaen school children highlight eco issues in a march

Dani-Rae's father Charlie Brown said that the community has come together in the face of adversity, explaining: "It fills us with so much hope and a proper sense of community, we are so grateful people are willing to help our little girl."

He added: "Dani is now recovering in hospital still."

Dani-Rae is recovering in hospital (Image: Charlie Brown)

Mr Fearon said: "Charlie said, You don’t have to do anything like this'.

"It’s a little thing for me but a big thing for Dani-Rae."

A fundraiser has been set up, detailing Dani-Rae's story and the challenge that Mr Fearon will take on in July.