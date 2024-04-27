The organisation has also been shaping responses to the Welsh Government’s association of proposed changes to social care charges and working on the Catalyst Cymru project which recently visited Hay Castle and The Shared Earth Trust to emphasise the sufferings disabled individuals face in accessing heritage organisations.

Disability Wales has criticised the UK Government following the United Nations Committee on Disability Rights' discovery of the government's failure in taking appropriate strides to address grave and chronic violations of disabled impersonations' rights.

The organisation is also vocally opposing the Welsh Government’s proposal to raise the maximum weekly charge for adult non-residential care and support from £100 to £120.

Critically, Disability Wales is also expressing concern over the Prime Minister's recent speech which aims to force people back to work; this chilling set of benefit reforms is viewed as further damaging and demonising rhetoric against disabled citizens.

In response, the group has initiated a Disabled People's Organisations Mapping and Capacity Building survey to better understand these systemic failures.