LOOKING for a property which offers a life of luxury and comes complete with its own log cabin? This house with stables and modern fittings is on sale, and may be for you.
Nestled in the hills of Skenfrith village in Monmouthshire is 4-bedroom house, complete with a riverside log cabin and 14 acres of ground.
'Incredible character'
The luxurious house, known as Ruthlin Mill, dates back to the 1500s and has had a total makeover to update it to modern living.
Ruthlin Mill house comes with a grand sitting room and impressive dining room and conservatory, which lends itself to large family gatherings.
The grand kitchen includes an Aga, adjoining pantry, wooden cabinetry and modern appliances, with a nod to the history of the mansion.
Upstairs, visitors will find four double bedrooms with two modern en-suite bathrooms and a family bathroom, with a private study for those wishing to work from home.
The primary bedroom suite includes a walk-in wardrobe and exposed beams and trusses which the seller says "crown the space with incredible character."
Inside the generous and coveted log cabin is bench seating clustered around a firepit so the location can be enjoyed no matter the weather.
On days when the weather is calm, visitors can sit on the external deck area and enjoy beautiful vistas of the river.
14-acre grounds and mill
Outside, visitors will find breath-taking views of the Monmouthshire landscape and the tranquil backdrop of the mature woodlands leading down to the banks of the river Monnow.
Ruthlin Mill offers multiple patios and terraces for alfresco dining, a working waterwheel and a pizza oven for more cooking facilities.
The property provides ample parking spaces with a garage and workshop. A modern two-bed annexe could be the answer to multi-generational living or income potential for future owners.
The winding driveway leading up to the house offers seclusion to the prospective owners, with stables, greenhouses and lush greenery including orchards and a hen house included in the price.
Less than two miles away from the grounds sits the castle ruins of Skenfrith, owned by The National Trust, perfect for history buffs and nature lovers.
The property is listed on the market by Fine & Country, with a guide price of £1,675,000, marketed by Fine & Country, Monmouth.
