Nestled in the hills of Skenfrith village in Monmouthshire is 4-bedroom house, complete with a riverside log cabin and 14 acres of ground.

'Incredible character'





The luxurious house, known as Ruthlin Mill, dates back to the 1500s and has had a total makeover to update it to modern living.

Ruthlin Mill (Image: Rightmove)

Log cabin next to the river Monnow (Image: Rightmove)

Ruthlin Mill house comes with a grand sitting room and impressive dining room and conservatory, which lends itself to large family gatherings.

Bright sitting room (Image: Rightmove)

Conservatory with dining space (Image: Rightmove)

The grand kitchen includes an Aga, adjoining pantry, wooden cabinetry and modern appliances, with a nod to the history of the mansion.

Kitchen with green Aga (right) (Image: Rightmove)

Upstairs, visitors will find four double bedrooms with two modern en-suite bathrooms and a family bathroom, with a private study for those wishing to work from home.

The primary bedroom suite includes a walk-in wardrobe and exposed beams and trusses which the seller says "crown the space with incredible character."

Stairs leading up to 4-double bedrooms and study (Image: Rightmove)

Double bedroom with exposed beams (Image: Rightmove)

Inside the generous and coveted log cabin is bench seating clustered around a firepit so the location can be enjoyed no matter the weather.

On days when the weather is calm, visitors can sit on the external deck area and enjoy beautiful vistas of the river.

Log cabin with external deck area (Image: Rightmove)

Log cabin on the inside with bench seating surrounding a fire pit (Image: Rightmove)

14-acre grounds and mill

Outside, visitors will find breath-taking views of the Monmouthshire landscape and the tranquil backdrop of the mature woodlands leading down to the banks of the river Monnow.

Ruthlin Mill offers multiple patios and terraces for alfresco dining, a working waterwheel and a pizza oven for more cooking facilities.

Bench seating overlooking the river Monnow (Image: Rightmove)

Patio adjacent to the conservatory next to the waterwheel, has a pizza over and beautiful vistas over the land (Image: Rightmove)

The property provides ample parking spaces with a garage and workshop. A modern two-bed annexe could be the answer to multi-generational living or income potential for future owners.

The winding driveway leading up to the house offers seclusion to the prospective owners, with stables, greenhouses and lush greenery including orchards and a hen house included in the price.

A secluded spot with outdoor seating can be found at Ruthlin Mill (Image: Rightmove)

Stables at Ruthlin Mill (Image: Rightmove)

Less than two miles away from the grounds sits the castle ruins of Skenfrith, owned by The National Trust, perfect for history buffs and nature lovers.

The property is listed on the market by Fine & Country, with a guide price of £1,675,000, marketed by Fine & Country, Monmouth.