The unique retreat, set up on a secluded island away from the daily hustle and bustle, offers a glimpse of the Mediterranean as it was 75 to 100 years ago.

With no cars, TV, or pollution, attendees can experience pure relaxation getting around by boat or donkey.

The retreat is operated by Medittera, based in the northern part of Attica, Greece.

It offers a whole range of activities including yoga, meditation, healing programs, and healthy cooking sessions, 32km away from central Athens and 35 minutes from the airport.

Despite focusing on yoga, the retreat also warmly welcomes non-practitioners.

Guests can relish in daily walks to the shores of Marathon lake, experience organic farming, and enjoy gourmet food.

Relaxation time by the pool is another highlight of the retreat.

The retreat caters to an intimate crowd with an overnight stay capacity of up to 10 people.

For fun, relaxation and fitness rolled into one, the Mediterranean Figee Yoga retreat certainly offers a unique getaway.