In March 2024 the Argus exclusively revealed that Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) issued a notice to de-register Llanhennock Lodge, run by Leonard Cheshire on January 18, 2024 with the service closing on April 26, 2024.

Llanhennock Lodge, located in Caerleon, was a nursing home that catered for 34 adults with physical difficulties.

The home was issued an improvement notice in November 2023 after failings were found in the care and support provided to individuals at the care home.

CIW issued Priority Action Notices to address the failings in care and support that failed in protecting and maintaining the safety and wellbeing of individuals.

Inspections in January 2024 confirmed failings were also identified in leadership and management in many areas.

CIW were "not satisfied that sufficient progress was made at the service, as the provider failed to address all non-compliance within deadlines."

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) issued a notice to de-register Llanhennock Lodge, run by Leonard Cheshire on January 18, 2024 (Image: Google Maps)

Inspectors found that "people were not always receiving safe care or having their needs met in line with professional advice, such as physiotherapy plan."

The home also relied heavily on agency staff "to ensure minimal safe staffing levels are achieved’ and had an interim management team in place."

Inspectors noted there was a "reliance from visiting professionals to ensure people are safe as people cannot be guaranteed they receive safe care at all times."

Statement from Care Inspectorate Wales

In March 2024 a spokesperson for CIW said: “As a result of a decision made at CIW’s Securing Improvement and Enforcement Panel on the 18 January 2024 a Notice of Decision to remove Llanhennock Lodge from the providers registration was made. Therefore, the service is due to close on 26 April 2024.

“This followed the issuing of an Improvement Notice in November 2023 in relation to failings in the care and support provided to individuals at the care home.

“Inspections in January 2024 confirmed failings were also identified in leadership and management in many areas."

The business also told the Argus that they had done '"everything they could to avoid closure."

Statement from Leonard Cheshire

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: “This is not the outcome anyone wanted, and we regret having to make this decision. In recent months we’ve done everything we could to avoid closure.



“We know this is a worrying and very unsettling time for residents and their families. Individual meetings are taking place about next steps, and we are working closely with commissioners. Our priority is now to ensure the best possible outcomes for people at the home.”

The service closed for good on April 26, 2024 with all residents now having been moved out.

"The last resident has moved out to new support arranged through their funder", said a spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire.