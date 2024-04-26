Since the series dropped, fans have been speculating about the true identities of the characters in the show, despite Gadd's insistence not to.

Now, however, 'Martha Scott' has revealed her true identity in an exclusive interview with the Daily Record where she likened herself to Johnny Depp.

Hollywood actor Depp was embroiled in a famous defamation trial back in 2022 which captured global headlines.

She told the Daily Record: "I have not watched Baby Reindeer but I have seen various things.

"I was in Richard Gadd’s company on occasions but I didn’t stalk him like he claims. His story is that this is a gross intrusion into my privacy. I haven't seen him for 12 years.

"I read that he had written that show for the festival four or five years ago and I thought, 'Oh my God'. This weekend I Googled and stories about Richard Gadd and Baby Reindeer were all over the place in flashing lights."

The 58-year-old added: "I had been aware four or five years ago about him calling the character Martha and I saw the photo of the actress. I don't think I look like that woman actress playing Martha.

"Like that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard thing, I feel I’m being persecuted like Johnny Depp. I'm the Johnny Depp in this situation being attacked by crazy people on the internet."

The harrowing series based on the real-life experiences of creator Richard Gadd has already claimed the number one TV show spot in the UK and USA.

Gadd, who plays a fictionalised version of himself as Donny Dunn is at the centre of a “strange and layered” relationship with a woman named Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning).

He also experiences serious sexual abuse from a high-up TV executive Darrien, played by Tom Goodman-Hill.

Richard Gadd on concealing 'Martha's' identity

He explained to GQ: “We’ve gone to such great lengths to disguise her to the point that I don’t think she would recognise herself.

“What’s been borrowed is an emotional truth, not a fact-by-fact profile of someone.”

He told The Independent in 2019 that "Martha" sent more than 41,000 emails, 350 hours of voicemail, 744 tweets, 46 Facebook messages, 106 pages of letters, sleeping pills, a woolly hat, a pair of brand new boxer shorts and a cuddly reindeer toy.

She also used to turn up outside his home and appear at his stand-up shows.

Daily Record has approached Richard Gadd and Netflix for comment.