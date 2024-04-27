Nant Celyn Primary pupils paraded around, showcasing placards about global eco issues.

The children researched extensively for the event, composing chants and making placards and posters.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds attended the march, alongside county councillors.

This initiative saw some Year 6 pupils even create their own news report.

The school expressed immense pride in their eco-aware students.

