Children in a Torfaen primary school took part in their own eco march recently.
Nant Celyn Primary pupils paraded around, showcasing placards about global eco issues.
The children researched extensively for the event, composing chants and making placards and posters.
Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds attended the march, alongside county councillors.
This initiative saw some Year 6 pupils even create their own news report.
The school expressed immense pride in their eco-aware students.
