Whether enjoying a glass of Moscato Rosé, a Rosato, Monastrell Rosé or a Pinot Noir Rosé, the crisp taste always seems to add a refreshing touch.

The pink wine is often a go-to for those who aren’t big fans of red or white and find the fruity taste of rosé the perfect mix.

From your award-winning wine brands and celebrities own to supermarket own, the rosé wine market is stacked with hundreds of variations.

But like any wine, when you have many variations of the same drink, it leaves you questioning how different they can be.

Well, I wanted to test that out and try the wines out for myself, specifically, supermarket brands' cheapest rosé wine.

Heading to Aldi, Tesco, Lidl, Asda and Sainsbury’s, I picked up the cheapest bottles of rosé and it changed my wine palette forever.

I tried supermarket own rosé wine and the difference blew me away

The Asda wine. (Image: Newsquest)

Asda

Starting with Asda’s Fresh & Juicy Rosé, it wasn’t hard to tell it was the cheapest bottle on the shelf, with a very simple basic design, it doesn’t leave anyone wanting to run to it.

On opening, I let it sit for a moment before taking a quick smell only to be wanting to put the lid back on straight away.

I was met with a strong almost vinegar smell that did not make promises to the taste of the rosé itself.

Nonetheless, I poured a small amount and tried some of the Asda rosé and at first taste it was sweet but it quickly moved to an almost copper taste.

Despite being cold, the drink tasted warm, like how a red warms you up, it was a taste hard to describe and a rosé I won’t be rushing to buy again any time soon.

Price: £3.45

Rating: 2/10

The Lidl wine. (Image: Newsquest)

Lidl

Next to the cheapest of the five wines, Lidl’s own Zinfandel Rosé USA costs just £2.19 (but keep in mind it's for a smaller bottle).

The California wine smells fruity but without being overpowering or even sickly, ready to taste the rosé, the drink was slightly odd.

Lidl’s rosé tasted almost sour, like a fruity lemonade, but that’s not a bad thing. For people who might not like rosé, this supermarket's brand might just be perfect.

Price: £2.19

Rating: 7/10

The Tesco wine. (Image: Newsquest)

Tesco

Moving to the more expensive of the supermarket's own rosé, Tesco’s Vineyards Juicy Rose has a similar design to Asda but with a bit more thought behind it and looks slightly less cheap.

With “ripe strawberry & plum flavours”, the drink itself is described as “easy drinking” and I can easily agree with that statement.

The Tesco drink smells similar to Asda but more fruity and less like copper, while the taste was fantastic.

Not bitter or sour at all, instead it was subtle but not so subtle you couldn’t taste it and it was very smooth.

The drink was refreshing and I can easily imagine sitting back in the sunshine enjoying a nice glass of Tesco’s rosé.

Price: £3.65

Rating: 9/10

The Aldi wine. (Image: Newsquest)

Aldi

Aldi is known for making great dupes, so my hopes were high for the Grove Manor Fruity Rose, but they were quickly dropped.

The design is slightly posh with a leaf design and more information compared to others tasted, however the wine itself looked so red it could be mistaken for juice.

Taking off the cap, the wine’s rich strawberry smell was very prominent and almost overpowering to the point I wanted to put the cap back on.

Sadly, the taste wasn’t much better, the taste of strawberry was very very strong, practically too much.

I would say the only way I could enjoy this drink is as a large spritz.

Price: £2.99

Rating: 4/10

The Sainsbury's wine. (Image: Newsquest)

Sainsbury's

Last but not least, Sainsbury's is the most expensive on the list at £4.95, and you can tell it's more pricey.

With a posh design, the Sainsbury's House Dry Rosé is described as “a cracking Rosé crammed with juicy raspberry and fresh strawberry flavours” and they are not wrong.

RECOMMENDED READING:

It has a good smell that’s not overpowering with fruity instead just right, and it’s dry as it says but not bitter, just right.

The rosé really does taste like a good rosé, as if you could pour into a wine connoisseur's glass and they might just believe it’s a high-end choice.

Despite being the most expensive, it seems to be the best value for money.

Price: £4.95

Rating: 9/10