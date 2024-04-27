The team named Bike Boat Boot, are training vigorously for an extreme challenge in order to raise funds for the hospice.

The group, consisting of Ryan Tomlinson of Tredegar, Anthony Boggis from Aberdare, Chris Thomas from Caerphilly, Dan Forbes from Llantwit Major, Pontllanfraith's James Meacham, Ty Hafan's interim chief executive Jason Foster from Penarth, Pentre-based brothers Lee and Laurence Morgan, Lloyd Davies of Cardiff representing corporate supporters, Matthew Evans based in Swansea, Patrick Lord from Usk, and the team's leader, Paul Fears, hailing from Pontypridd, will cycle, hike and row the length of Wales in just four days.

The men are set to begin their journey on the north coast of Wales, near Conwy on June 27, with plans to cross the finish line at Ty Hafan in the Vale of Glamorgan on June 30.

The 200-plus-mile course involves off-road cycling, traversing mountain trails, and kayaking the length of Lake Bala and during the trip, they will be tested to tackle a climb of nearly 20,000 feet.

Six of the 12 members - Anthony, Chris, James, Lee, Patrick, and Paul - are bereaved fathers while Ty Hafan extends their support to Felix, the 11-year-old son of Dan Forbes, 11-month-old Talis, son of Ryan Tomlinson, and Darcy, 7, daughter of Matthew Evans.

Paul acknowledges the significance of these challenges, stating that it's not exclusively about the physical feat, but also gives each of them a chance to share unique conversations while enduring loss and finding courage amidst grief.

The team is hoping to raise £50,000, with their current total standing at £22,294.

The team has completed a number of training sessions. "It gives me the opportunity to talk and feel normal", quoted Paul.

James Davies-Hale, head of fundraising for Ty Hafan voices his appreciation for the team's efforts and hopes that people will support and help them reach their goal.

Support for this team's venture can be extended at their JustGiving page and their journey can be followed over Facebook.