Gwent school in lockdown as emergency services swoop on site

- Ebbw Vale school Ebbw Fawr has been placed in a lockdown.
- The school put in the procedure after a teenager allegedly received threatening messages.
- A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of making threats.
- Pupils are reportedly hiding under their desks.
Live
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article