Gwent school in lockdown as emergency services swoop on site

Ebbw Vale school Ebbw Fawr in lockdown as emergency services swoop on site

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Ebbw Vale school Ebbw Fawr has been placed in a lockdown.
  • The school put in the procedure after a teenager allegedly received threatening messages.
  • A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of making threats.
  • Pupils are reportedly hiding under their desks.

