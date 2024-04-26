Lockdown lifted on school as relieved parents collect children

- The lockdown at Ebbw Vale school Ebbw Fawr has been lifted with many relieved parents now collecting their children.
- The secondary campus was placed in lockdown on Friday April 26 after a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of making threats.
- Parents were notified of the situation after receiving text messages from the school.
- Pupils were reportedly hiding under their desks.
