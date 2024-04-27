The partnership won the Working in Partnership award at the annual Accolades event.

Newport Strategic Partnership, as the team is known, beat out stiff competition at the ceremony organised by Social Care Wales to highlight outstanding work in the social care, childcare, play and early years sectors.

The awards took place at Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel on April 25.

A significant 90 projects and care workers from all over Wales entered or were nominated for various categories this year.

From this impressive pool, a shortlist of eight projects and ten worker teams was produced, following judicious assessment by a panel of members of Social Care Wales’ board, representatives from social care, childcare, play and early years sectors, and users of care and support services.

Mick Giannasi CBE, Social Care Wales’ chairperson, praised the indispensable contributions of social care and childcare providers, acknowledging the exceptional care and support they continue to deliver despite the challenges they face.

He said: "The people and projects we’re celebrating give us a glimpse into some of the many remarkable achievements of the sectors."

Sue Evans, Social Care Wales’ chief executive, expressed her delight at the high turnout.

This year saw the second-highest number of entries and nominations in the 19 years since the awards began.

She expressed gratitude for the entries and nominations, saying: "Only by raising the profile of the sector and showcasing the fantastic people who work in it can we hope to attract more people to take up a career in care."

In her congratulatory message to the winners, Ms Evans emphasised the importance of recognising the hard work of these individuals and teams.

She said: "Congratulations to all our deserving winners.

"It’s so important we take this time to recognise, celebrate and share your achievements, and crucially – to say thank you for all that you do.

"So diolch yn fawr!"

Life Sciences Hub Wales, one of the three sponsors for the Accolades 2024, was the sponsor for the Working in Partnership category won by Newport Strategic Partnership.

The organisation is known for driving the development and adoption of life science innovation in health and social care across Wales.