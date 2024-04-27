Richard Collins, 43, stole diesel worth nearly £500 from five garages in Newport, Cwmbran, Risca, Chepstow and Magor.

The thefts were of £102.02, £95.80, £97.37, £94 and £97.34 worth of fuel and committed between February 19 and April 2.

Collins, of Don Close, Bettws, Newport was sentenced at the city’s magistrates' court after pleading guilty to five counts of making off without making payment.

MORE NEWS: Drug driving dealer caught with nearly 2kg of cannabis and £4,250 cash

The defendant was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay his victims £486.53 in compensation.