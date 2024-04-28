KURTIS TROTT, 24, of Stonebridge Park, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARIUS ANDERSON, 28, of Cas Troggy, Caldicot was banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Station Road on April 2.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Drug driving dealer caught with nearly 2kg of cannabis and £4,250 cash

MARLEY NICKSON, 18, of no fixed abode, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting PCs Cerys Sims, Oliver Jeffreys and Morgan Hemmings, causing criminal damage to a window and a public order offence on April 18.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £250 compensation.

GETHIN LEAR, 32, of Foundry Cottages, Griffithstown, Pontypool has to pay £1,190 in a fine and compensation after he was found guilty following a trial of assaulting police officer Grant Nicholson and causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police radio on July 7, 2022.

KYLE LUCAS, 35, of Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving on Goldcroft Common, Caerleon, Newport with 58 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath on September 16, 2023 and causing criminal damage to three vehicles on Maendy Place on July 30, 2023.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and complete a nine-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

ANDREW PYART, 52, of Gibbons Close, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NIA LEWIS, 21, of Croespenmaen, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 25, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL MOROSAN, 29, of Chapman Close, Newport must pay £1,544 in a fine, costs and a surcharge it was proved in his absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT SANDALLS, 71, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRETT WAYNE PRANGLEY, 46, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bevans Close, Bedwas on September, 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROXANNE STOCKMAN, 39, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while she was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cefn Fforest Avenue on September 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JEROME CHRISTOPHER LONG, 40, of Coronation Street, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Church Road, Bedwas on September 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATHLEEN PALMER, 38, of Milton Road, Newport must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 25, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEMMA LOUISE JENKINS, 40, of Caerleon Road, Newport was fined £40 after she admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended prison sentence order.

LEVI ROBERTS, 35, of Rock Villa Close, Varteg, Pontypool was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted stealing six bottles of Ariel washing liquid worth £48 from Co-op Food, Stanley Road, Garndiffaith on November 4, 2023.

He must pay £159 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.