From pension credit to free eye sight tests with the NHS and everything in between, there are so many different benefits those over the age of 60 could be claiming.

Every year, it's estimated that up to £3.5 billion of state benefits in the UK goes unclaimed by older people, Age Cymru revealed.

So you don't miss out on potential saving or payments, we have rounded up the free benefits available in Wales for pensioners and those over the age of 60.

Free benefits available for pensioners and over 60's

Pension credit

Pension Credit is a benefit for people over State Pension age and is used to top up your income if you're struggling, Age Cymru explains.

Pension credit come is two parts:

Guarantee Credit which tops up your weekly income - £218.15 if you’re single or £332.95 if you’re a couple

Savings Credit is extra money if you've got some savings or your income is higher than the basic State Pension (only available for people who reached State Pension age before April 6, 2016) - £17.01 extra per week if you’re single or £19.04 if you’re a couple.

To check how much you can claim and if you are eligible, visit the UK Government website.

State Pension benefits

In Wales (and all over the UK) both men and women are eligible to begin claiming their state pension at the age of 66.

The amount you’re entitled to depends on how many qualifying years of National Insurance (NI) payments you’ve accrued, according to Unbiased.co.uk.

See how much state pension benefits you could be entitled to. (Image: PA)

You can build up qualifying years by:

Earning more than £183 per week from one employer

Paying NI contributions on your self-employed income

Claiming certain benefits for illness or disability, or if you’re a carer or unemployed, including Child Benefit, Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or Carer’s Allowance

Paying voluntary NI contributions to make up for gaps in your record

Here’s what you could be entitled to claim, according to Unbiased.co.uk:

Basic state pension – If you were born on or before April 6, 1951 or 1953, are a woman, and have at least 30 qualifying years, you could receive up to £134.25 per week

– If you were born on or before April 6, 1951 or 1953, are a woman, and have at least 30 qualifying years, you could receive up to £134.25 per week Additional state pension – This is also only available to those born before April 6, 1951 or 1953 and if you’re a woman. There is no fixed amount, as it is determined by a number of different factors. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be paid any extra with your basic state pension.

– This is also only available to those born before April 6, 1951 or 1953 and if you’re a woman. There is no fixed amount, as it is determined by a number of different factors. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be paid any extra with your basic state pension. Full state pension – If you have at least 35 qualifying years, you could receive up to £175.20 per week. This is only available to people born after April 6, 1951 or 1953 and if you’re a woman

Free eye sight tests and dental examinations

People over the age of 60, along with a host of others, are entitled for a free NHS sight test, according to the Welsh Government website.

You can also claim free dental examinations if you are aged over 60 (or under 25).

You may also qualify for hep with with other NHS costs - to see simply visit their website here.

Free TV licence

If you are over 75 and receive Pension Credit you can claim a free TV licence, according to Age Cymru.

The charity said: "The free TV licence will cover you and anyone else you live with, no matter what age they are."

If you are eligible, you must apply for your free TV licence as it is not given out automatically.

For an application form call TV Licensing on 0300 790 6151.

Free and discounted public transport

If you have a concessionary travel pass in Wales you can access free bus and train services on certain routes, Transport for Wales (TfW) explains.

It also allows you to get train tickets at reduced prices.

People over the age of 60 can apply for a concessionary travel pass vias the TfW website.

You can apply for a concessionary travel pass in Wales if you are over the age of 60. (Image: Transport for Wales)

Benefits to help with heating your home

There are several benefits to help pensioner and over 60s in Wales (and across the UK) with their heating bills, according to Unbiased.co.uk.

These include:

The Winter Fuel Payment - if you receive any state pension, pension credits or other benefits, you’ll receive an automatic tax-free sum to help with extra heating costs.

Warm Homes Discount Scheme – You could be entitled to a £140 deduction from your winter electricity bill if you claim pension credits (or certain other means-tested benefits) and are with a supplier who has signed up to the government’s scheme.

Other benefits you may be eligible for include cold weather payments and insulation and heating schemes.

There are also a number of other benefits available to help with cost of living - more details of which can be found on the Age Cymru website.

Attendance Allowance

Attendance Allowance is a benefit for "older people" who may need extra help to stay independent at home, due to an illness or disability, Age Cymru explains.

To be eligible you will have to be over State Pension age - 66.

You may be able to claim up to £108.55 a week, with payments made every four weeks.

To apply, or to find out more information, visit the UK Government website.

Other benefits

There are a host of other benefits that pensioners and over 60s in Wales may be eligible for including:

Housing benefit

Disability Living Allowance

Council Tax Reduction Scheme

Military pension benefits

As well as benefits, pensioners and over 60s may in Wales may also be able to claim a host of other discounts at places including restaurants, hotels and gyms.