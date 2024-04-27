The mural, located opposite the Royal Gwent Hospital, is set to be seen by many.

The installation by Rebel Lion is part of a promotion for Newport hosting the JD Welsh Cup and Bute Energy Welsh Cup finals.

Rebel Lion is collaborating with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) for the second time on this project.

The 30-foot mural highlights the JD Welsh Cup final to be held at Rodney Parade (Image: Rebel Lion)

The partnership has resulted in an innovative approach, with the CEO of Rebel Lion, Matt Jones, saying: "At Rebel Lion, we believe in the power of creativity to captivate and inspire.

"Our partnership with the FAW allows us to push the boundaries of traditional marketing, creating experiences that resonate deeply with audiences.

"We are excited to continue this journey of innovation and collaboration, delivering yet another unforgettable Welsh Cup Final experience."

Aside from the monumental 30-meter-long graffiti mural, the Rebel Lion team has also promised to unveil a series of guerrilla media installations across the city.

The JD Welsh Cup final, cited as the third oldest national cup competition globally, is scheduled for Sunday, April 28.

The finalists are Connah's Quay Nomads and holders TNS.

The Bute Energy Welsh Cup final will see Cardiff City and Wrexham FC's ladies take each other on, on Sunday, May 5.

Tickets for the finals are now available at faw.cymru/tickets.

FAW senior competitions manager, Nick Davies, is eager to take the finals to one of Wales' premier venues.

The mural also highlights the women's But Energy Welsh Cup final (Image: Rebel Lion)

Mr Davies said: "The Welsh Cup Finals are a key moment in the domestic calendar and 2023/24 is no different.

"Taking the finals to one of our premier venues in Wales offers us the chance to give our prestigious Welsh Cup competitions the prominence and profile they deserve.

"We are excited to be working alongside staff at Rodney Parade to deliver two great occasions and I’m looking forward to seeing the finalists battle it out for our famous trophies."

Both finals - at Rodney Parade - will be live-streamed on multiple platforms including S4C and online – BBC iPlayer, S4C Clic and Sgorio’s Facebook and YouTube pages.