Traffic chaos as lane closed on main road

Lane closed on Newport M4 causing traffic chaos

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Lane one is currently closed on the M4 Westbound at J24 Coldra due to a broken down vehicle.
  • This is causing severe delays between J23A Magor - J26 Malpas.
  • The average speed is just 10mph.

