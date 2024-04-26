Traffic chaos as lane closed on main road

- Lane one is currently closed on the M4 Westbound at J24 Coldra due to a broken down vehicle.
- This is causing severe delays between J23A Magor - J26 Malpas.
- The average speed is just 10mph.
