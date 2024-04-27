31 Wales-based digital media and TV projects have received financial backing from Creative Wales, dishing out around £840,000 across works in animation, TV, gaming and immersive tech.

Projects include fresh animations from Riot Times Pictures and Pokedstudio, along with a games development project from Sugar Creative Studio.

The funding - a maximum of £35,000 per project - follows Cardiff's four-day animation festival at Chapter Arts Centre.

Adam Knopf, executive producer at Riot Times Pictures, said: "The support from Creative Wales has allowed us the time to develop a series that we hope will join the history of Welsh animation."

Jonathan Ball, illustrator and founder of Pokedstudio, echoed: "The funding from Creative Wales enables us to employ local animators and design talent and helps grow the animation industry here in Wales."

The Welsh Government minister for creative industries in Wales, Hannah Blythyn, said that the funding will "enable further growth in the sector" and support new home-grown projects.