Ticket 500659 from Pontypool scooped up the 1st prize of £1,000 on April 26, 2024.

The 2nd prize of £500 went to ticket 33516 also from Pontypool, whilst the 3rd prize of £250 was won by ticket 102076 from Port Talbot.

Newport's ticket 101239 was the 4th prize winner of £50.

Additionally, 20 fortunate participants won £10 each.

The winning ticket numbers were 01569, 01632, 03357, 13891, 19840, 21554, 21728, 23599, 30796, 32010, 33996, 34537, 36364, 40211, 45573, 50779, 79672, 100063, 101955, and 102151.

The £1 weekly tickets provide essential funds for St David's Hospice Care.

The organisation, tasked with providing free individualised care to patients and their families, faces annual expenses of more than £8 million.

Funds from the lottery play a crucial role in offsetting these costs.

The hospice voiced their commitment to delivering care respecting the dignity and choices of patients, and gratefully acknowledged participants' support.

Visit the St David's Hospice website for more information.