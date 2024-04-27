Aaron Nash and Mark Leigh have been charged with a robbery at a pharmacy on Osborne Road, Pontypool and at Rawlings Family Butchers on Market Street, Abergavenny.

The prosecution alleges they stole around £100 from both businesses this week on Monday, April 22.

Nash has also been charged with possession of a blade – a kitchen knife – in public on Osborne Road, Pontypool.

The defendants appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Nash, 41, and Leigh, 57, both of Mount View, Merthyr Vale, Merthyr Tydfil are due to appear before the crown court next month on May 22.

They were remanded in custody.