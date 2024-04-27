They've been nominated for the Moondance Cancer Awards, which celebrates those who have accomplished remarkable feats in their delivery, leadership, and innovation of cancer services across NHS Wales and its partners.

This year saw more than 110 nominations which have since been whittled down to 55 nominees across 10 categories.

Each category aims to honour those who have made significant strides in areas such as early detection and diagnosis, patient experience and cancer treatment.

Outstanding individuals and teams from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have been included in the final list.

Among the hopefuls individuals is Michael Rees, a consultant breast surgeon.

Several remarkable teams have also been named like the one responsible for the development of the Breast Unit at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr; the Regional Hepatocellular Carcinoma Service for South Wales and the QuicDNA team.

Dr Rob Orford, CEO of Moondance Cancer Initiative, said: "Recognising and celebrating the work of the talented and passionate people across Wales working in cancer services is vital in achieving our shared goal of improving cancer outcomes for patients.

"And importantly, the awards night is a great opportunity for colleagues from all corners of Wales to connect and hopefully spark new ideas for change and improvement.

"The standard of entries from dedicated people and teams working across all parts of the cancer pathway, from detection, diagnosis, to treatment and care is evidence of the great work going on across Wales and we can’t wait to celebrate with the nominees and wider cancer community in June." The awards will be assessed by a distinguished panel of experts including Professor Tom Crosby, cancer clinical director for Wales; Cari-Anne Quinn, CEO of Life Sciences Hub Wales; Judith Paget CBE, director general of health & social services & chief executive of NHS Wales and Dr Heather Wilkes, national lead for rapid diagnosis centres in Wales.

The second Moondance Cancer Awards are set to take place on June 13, 2024.

Journalist and presenter, Sean Fletcher, will play host to the event at Depot, Cardiff.

Notably, all shortlisted nominees and their nominators will receive free tickets to the awards ceremony.