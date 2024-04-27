We look at their cases.

Peter Wright

Drug dealer and thug Peter Wright has not long started a lengthy prison sentence of 11 years and 10 months.

The 32-year-old from Chepstow was part of crime gang which flooded the streets of Gwent and Gloucestershire with cocaine, amphetamine, ketamine and cannabis.

Wright pleaded guilty to drug supply offences and separate offences of violence that included grievous bodily harm with intent.

MORE NEWS: Dragons rugby player made thousands selling drugs

Mariama Bah

A woman revealed that her life has been “destroyed” by her housemate after she flung hot cooking oil over her.

Mariama Bah left Aissata Keita scarred for life and with burns to three to four per cent of her body following the horrific assault at the home they shared.

The 30-year-old from Newport was found guilty of wounding with intent by a jury following a trial.

Bah was jailed for eight years.

Rhodri Llyr Griffiths

Rapist Rhodri Llyr Griffiths smiled as he assaulted a 13-year-old schoolgirl in a hospital car park after offering to pay her £750 for oral sex.

He contacted his victim from Caerphilly county pretending to be a younger man by using a bogus Snapchat profile.

The 28-year-old defendant from the Neath area also tricked her by sending her a fake video of himself and they agreed to meet up.

Griffiths was described by a judge as “every parent's worst nightmare” before he was sent to prison for 15-and-a-half years.

Gaynor Nott

Public nuisance Gaynor Nott was jailed after she continued to call 999 for help when there wasn’t “a genuine emergency”.

She had been banned from doing so when she isn’t really in danger after a criminal behaviour order was made against her.

But the 61-year-old from Bargoed, Caerphilly made a bogus 999 call last month.

Nott was sent to prison for 36 weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Toby Chadwick

The son of senior civil servants was locked up after he was caught red-handed drug dealing.

Toby Chadwick, 20, was found slumped over the wheel of his Toyota Yaris car on Llanwern Road in Newport after police received a tip-off.

The defendant, of The Plantation, Undy, near Caldicot, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Chadwick was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months.

Vince Hall

A drug dealing dad was caught with 5kg of heroin worth £500,000 after he was pulled over by police.

Vince Hall, 50, from Newport was stopped by officers in Monmouth on his way back from a drugs run to Liverpool.

They found 10 blocks of heroin in a yellow JD Sports bag inside his Ford Focus car.

A further 500g of the class A drug was found when his house was searched along with 26.5g of cannabis and £2,000 cash.

Hall was sent to prison for six years and eight months.