A 50mph limit has been in force on the A40 from the Hardwick roundabout to the Raglan roundabout so highway engineers can assess repairs required to the “central vehicle system barrier”.

Llanelly Hill independent councillor Simon Howarth asked the county councillor responsible for highways, Catrin Maby, to ask the Welsh Government when it intends carrying out the repairs.

Cllr Howarth said: “They haven’t sorted out when the repairs will happen to the central reservation, that is really important to find out when that will happen and when it’s in their budget.”

Cllr Maby agreed to write to the Welsh Government and said the current reduced speed limit has been welcomed: “Local residents have come to me and said how much they appreciate the reduced speed because of the impact on noise.”

The Drybridge Labour councillor also said she considered it a “small success” that the speed limit on the A40, by Raglan Castle, had been reduced after she had contacted the Welsh Government and said she understood from Raglan Conservative member Penny Jones residents had been calling for a reduction for 12 years.