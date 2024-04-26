The King has been receiving care as an outpatient since his cancer diagnosis in early February.

The announcement will be a boost for the monarchy as it comes to terms with King and the Princess of Wales as cancer patients.

Sources stressed that despite the welcome news the King still has cancer and will continue to treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer in February (Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

To mark the development Buckingham Palace said Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.

A picture marking the first anniversary of the crowning of the King and Queen on May 6 has been released, taken the day after their 19th wedding anniversary on April 10.

Charles and Camilla are shown smiling broadly and walking arm in arm along a path with shrubs and colourful flowers in the background.

It has been widely reported that the King is keen to resume some form of public duties, despite his illness, after the announcement of his cancer diagnosis on February 6.

A Buckingham Palace statement was released following the King’s diagnosis in February.

It said: “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The Palace added that the King was "wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to public duty".

The statement continued: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”