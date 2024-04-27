The museum wants more visitors to know about the free event after no one turned up to the first session.

The quiet afternoons aim to create a less overwhelming and stressful space for those who experience sensory overload.

Amgueddfa Cymru (Image: Amgueddfa Cymru)

A new sensory station has noise-cancelling headphones, fidget toys, and other sensory tools for visitors to borrow, and sensory packs are available at the front desk.

The museum has also created a visual story guide that helps visitors find out which parts of the site have strong smells, are noisy, and have changing lighting.

The next quiet afternoons will be held between 3 pm and 5 pm on May 15, June 19, July 17, August 21, and September 18.

Sensory station. (Image: Daniell Cowell)

Ms Daniell Cowell, digital learning manager at the National Roman Legion Museum said: "By taking away certain barriers, noise, and bright lights we can produce an environment that is inclusive, calm, and safe for people to explore.

"I came up with the idea after talking to learning staff at the National Waterfront Museum who have been running them for a while.

Daniell Cowell (Image: Daniell Cowell)

"I was inspired to make the museum welcome to everyone. I've seen how sensory overload affects people and can isolate them from enjoying visiting somewhere like a museum."

The museum also offers dementia-friendly and audio-described tours for blind and visually impaired visitors at 2.30 pm on May 24 and September 6 which can be booked here.