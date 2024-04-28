Linda Evans, of Blaenau Gwent said: "Myself and my husband have been on the waiting list for the last three years for an NHS dentist."

Catherine Elizabeth, said she has been on a waiting list ever since she moved to the area in November 2022 and has had to travel 200 miles to see an NHS dentist.

A family in Castle View, Newport said two generations of her family have not been able to register with an NHS dentist.

"My son, daughter in law, and two grandsons can't get registered with a dentist as nobody is taking on any new patients," said Paula Price.

One resident from Ebbw Vale, Alison Dale, said her husband who is on a waiting list for four tooth extractions and a new set of dentures was told his only option was to go private.

NHS Wales provides free treatment for you during your pregnancy and up until your child is one year old.

Mrs Jones, 37, of Pillgwenlly, a carer and mother to a young baby said she tried to register with a dentist throughout her pregnancy.

"I just had a baby a year ago and one thing I was meant to have is my teeth checked but I'm unable to.

"I have been told to ring up on certain days to try and register as an NHS patient but after a two hour wait they tell me they are fully booked, " she added.

Mrs Jones has managed to get an emergency appointment on April 24 and was told they might be able to keep her on as a patient after, but this has not been confirmed.

Prior to her emergency appointment she said she had to buy a temporary filling mold from a pharmacist for £3.60 that only lasted a few days each time.

An Aneurin Bevan University Health Board Spokesperson said: "We are very sorry to hear of those that are having issues accessing dental care at this time. We would urge them to contact us so we can discuss any concerns they may have directly.

“Following advice from the Welsh Government, dental practices are currently working hard with Health Boards to offer NHS care to new patients and reduce the waiting time to be seen. Many practices hold a patient waiting list, to which patients seeking regular care will be added until the practice is able to offer an appointment.

"We understand the frustration that the public are experiencing in accessing dental services across Gwent. Please be assured that dental practices are doing their utmost to deliver care and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board will continue to support both patients and dental practices during this challenging period."

If you need urgent dental treatment you can contact the dental helpline by calling 01633 744387 or emailing ABBDental.Helpline@wales.nhs.uk.