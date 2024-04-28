Lloyd Barrett, 33, has been charged with two counts of child rape, two of sexual activity with a child and one of assault by penetration of a child under 13.

The prosecution claims he did so in the Blackwood area between 2008 and 2012.

The defendant is due to stand trial on February 17, 2025.

Barrett, of St Tydfil's Avenue, Twynyrodyn, Merthyr Tydfil was granted bail after appearing at Newport Crown Court.