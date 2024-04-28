A MAN is to face trial next year after he pleaded not guilty to sexual offence claims allegedly committed against a girl.
Lloyd Barrett, 33, has been charged with two counts of child rape, two of sexual activity with a child and one of assault by penetration of a child under 13.
The prosecution claims he did so in the Blackwood area between 2008 and 2012.
The defendant is due to stand trial on February 17, 2025.
MORE NEWS: Drug driving dealer caught with nearly 2kg of cannabis and £4,250 cash
Barrett, of St Tydfil's Avenue, Twynyrodyn, Merthyr Tydfil was granted bail after appearing at Newport Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article