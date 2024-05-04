The Cultural Fashion Show, held at Pill Millenium Centre on Saturday, April 27, was put together by young people aged 4 - 16, staff, and volunteers from registered charity and community-led organisation, KidCare4U.

Rusna Begum, chief executive officer and founder of KidCare4U, said: "The children worked really hard for this. They were slightly nervous, but once they were on the stage, we couldn't get them off."

Some of the people involved in the show and it's success, including CEO Rusna Begum, councillors Farzina Hussain and Saeed Adan, John Griffiths MS, and some of the children and young people from the fashion show. (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

When asked about the planning involved, Mrs Begum said it took a couple of months to arrange. She added, "last week we had done the rehearsal.

"160 kids rehearsing in one day. It wasn't easy, but they've done it, and it was all led by young people, and that's the beauty of this, the ownership."

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Children and young people were brought out in pairs or threes to walk the runway, starting from the youngest children aged 4 to young adults aged 16.

The fashion show was funded by GAVO (Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations) Youth Grant, which Mrs Begum confirmed was £790 from GAVO Cash4U grant for young people to deliver a project of their choice."

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Two young members of KidCare4U, Fateha Islam (15) and Amira Sheikh (15) took the lead on the event, planning it with other youths who attend the KidCare4U club.

Ms Islam said she particularly enjoyed the coming together of "all the different ethnicities and cultures" to celebrate diversity.

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Ms Sheikh said: "It was such a good experience to have, just to watch everyone come together, and I really enjoyed planning it as well"

Adding to that, Mrs Begum, founder of the charity, said: "They [Fateha Islam and Amira Sheikh] both were inspired to do a cultural fashion show reflecting the diversity of our Saturday kids club.

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

"This inspiration came from cultural day that they celebrated in their schools.

"Over the past few weeks they have been busy in planning this event and involving other children from the club."

Cultural fashion show organisers from KidCare4U (left to right): Khadijah Islam (15), Alisha Amin (16), Amira Sheikh (15) and Fateha Islam (15) (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Alisha Amin, 16, is another member of the group who helped to make sure the event ran smoothly. Ms Amin explained: "This was the first ever Kid Care fashion show.

"The clothes, the colours, everything everyone wore, the confidence, the teachers, the students, it was amazing.

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

"Insh'Allah there's much more to come, we really appreciate everyone who came today, thank you."

Khadijah Islam, 15, gave a special mention to "the kids who had so much confidence, they all came up in their ethnic clothes, it was amazing."

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Councillor Saeed Adan of the Pillgwenlly ward and Cllr Farzina Hussain of the Victoria ward were present at the event, along with Senedd member John Griffiths.

Cllr Adan of Pill highlighted how "Rusna and the KidCare4U team encourage our youngsters to be confident, bold, and in fact, it's integration.

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

"Integrating so many different ethnic groups coming together, sharing their cultures and values and continuing to gel together."

Cllr Adan also shared wise words with the young members of the community, adding: "You can absolutely reach your full potential without anyone giving you any validation. I'd like to thank Rusna once again for bringing us all together."

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)



Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

John Griffiths MS referenced his time growing up in Pill, which was multi-ethnic decades ago as well. He added: "Now its even more amazing, full of colour, full of variety, and a rich melting pot of cultures."

MS Griffiths went on to say, "it's an amazing asset for Newport and for Wales, to have all these nationalities, all this vibrancy and energy. Well done to KidCare4U."

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural representation

Mrs Begum said it's "nice to have representation of your culture, so I think everyone just felt like this is the place, this is going to shine."

She emphasised that, "It's really nice to wear your own culture attire and feet, put your heads up, and walk on the ramp. "

Alongside cultural clothes representing their heritage, many children held flags to further emphasise diversity.

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

KidCare4U

KidCare4U activities run every Saturday and have recently become a Duke of Edinburgh license holder, enabling them to hold expeditions in the future.

As an organisation KidCare4U delivers different projects each week to support adult & children from diverse ethnic families. Activities for adults have included pottery workshops, food hygiene staff training, and raising awareness about dementia including signposting to support groups.

Cultural fashion show by KidCare4U members (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

A photo gallery has been given above, showing the vibrancy, diversity and elegance of the children and young people's dresses.