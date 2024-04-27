It has been three weeks since father-of-seven Colin Richards was murdered in Ely, Cardiff on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Local and national enquiries are ongoing for the location of Cardiff men James O’Driscoll, known as ‘Jimmy’, 26, and Corey Gauci, 18. The men are both still wanted on suspicion of murder.

Cardiff men James O’Driscoll, 26, who is known as ‘Jimmy’, and Corey Gauci, 18, who are both still wanted on suspicion of murder. (Image: South Wales Police)

Two £10,000 rewards are still being offered by Crimestoppers for information given exclusively to the charity, which leads to the pair's arrest.

On Sunday, April 7, Mr Colin Richards was found unconscious on Snowdon Road in Ely, following a report of a disturbance in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm.

After efforts from emergency services, Mr Richards tragically died from a fatal stab wound. His family are being supported and updated by specially-trained family liaison officers.

The public is warned not to approach either James O’Driscoll or Corey Gauci, but to contact South Wales Police with any information on their whereabouts.

Detective superintendent (DSI) Darren George, of the South Wales Police force's major crime team, said: "In the last three weeks, loyalties and allegiances may have changed, and we would remind anyone with information that two £10,000 rewards are on offer for information given exclusively to the charity Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest of Jimmy O’Driscoll and Corey Gauci."

Father of seven Colin Richards died from a fatal stab wound on Sunday, April 7 (Image: South Wales Police / Family photo)

DSI George added: "Extensive enquiries are continuing locally and nationally to arrest those suspected of being involved in the murder of Colin Richards and also anyone who might be assisting them.

“To assist anybody who is wanted for questioning over a crime, can lead to prosecution."

South Wales Police also affirmed: "A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is on police bail.

"Three women, two aged 43 and one aged 28, arrested on suspicion of murder are released under investigation."

The public can call the Crimestoppers’ UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone 0800 555 111 or fill in the secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The police force has also said that information given directly to the police will not qualify for the rewards, stating: "Only information passed to Crimestoppers using the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via freephone number 0800 555 111 will qualify.