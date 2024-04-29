A GROUP of families from Afghanistan have been invited to temporarily stay at a military base in the Vale of Glamorgan before going onto other parts of the UK, with a local community group giving a warm welcome and thanks to them.
The families arrived to St. Athan military base at the beginning of April 2024, where they have been staying temporarily.
They have since gained support from nearby townsfolk of Llantwit Major and the village of St. Athan, who have gathered donations of much-needed children's clothes and shoes to support the new arrivals.
Richard Parry, who works in Llantwit Major and helped to organise the last Big Welshcake Welcome, said: "They arrived at the start of the month, and have been allowed to live in Britain because they risked their lives alongside British forces in Afghanistan.
"People have been offering Welsh cakes when they have visitors for generations - it’s a symbol of hospitality. Welsh culture is warm and open, and it's a friendly country."
The organiser of the last Big Welshcake Welcome said: "People in the town bake delicious Welsh cakes to share with neighbours and locals."
“We're starting this welcome for Afghan families arriving here," said Mr Parry, adding, "Even if the Afghan families are only in St Athan for a few weeks, we hope they'll remember Wales as a friendly place."
The far-right British nationalist organisation, Patriotic Alternative, have taken an issue with this event, indicating that "they will travel to St Athan this weekend to protest against the British Government's decision to grant the Afghans an opportunity to live in Britain," said a spokesperson for the Big Welshcake Welcome.
As a result, the community in Llantwit Major has created "community events affirming kindness and organising a Big Welshcake Welcome" while also making a short film to drive home the message of "community friendliness".
