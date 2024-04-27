Gwent Police have launched an appeal to find missing 16-year-old Abbi Edmonds, who was last seen at a Newport address earlier this week.

Abbi Edmonds was reportedly last seen on Thursday, April 25 at around 2.30am.

Police are appealing for more information on the whereabouts of Abbi Edmonds, 16, who has been missing since Thursday (Image: Gwent Police)

She is believed to be wearing a cream tracksuit and Gwent Police have described her as of "average build" and has links to Cwmbran and Cardiff.

Ms Edmonds has "highlighted blonde hair, brown hazel/eyes and sometimes wears glasses."

Gwent Police statement

"We’re appealing for information to find Abbi Edmonds who is missing.

"Abbi, 16, was last seen at an address in Newport at around 2.30am on Thursday 25 April.

"She is believed to be wearing a cream tracksuit and is described as of average build, with highlighted blonde hair, brown hazel/eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

"Abbi has links to Cwmbran and Cardiff.

"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400134272."