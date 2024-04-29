Melody Higgs, Imogen Hindley, Evie Parry, Abi Mitchell and Esther Davies, achieved the highest award you can receive before leaving Brownies Girlguiding group.

They are from the 1st Llanyrafon Methodist Brownie Pack in Cwmbran.

Ceri Preece, Brownie leader, said the girls achieved their gold award on Monday, April 22 which she said "is the highest award you can receive before leaving Brownies."

This is before they move onto the Guides group.

Brownie leader Ceri Preece said, the girls have worked so hard. (Image: Ceri Preece)

To achieve this esteemed recognition, girls have to complete six theme awards.

Ms Preece explains: "For each theme award they had to do four skill builders, one interest badge and 180 minutes of unit meeting activities.

"Their final challenge was to remake their promise and organise a special evening for their group which they helped with."

She then adds: "The girls have worked so hard and all the Brownies leaders and the girls families are very proud of what they have achieved."

When asked about their time in Brownies Girlguides, here is what they said.

(Left to Right) : Melody Higgs, Imogen Hindley, Evie Parry, Abi Mitchell and Esther Davies, holding their gold award certificates. (Image: Ceri Preece)

Melody liked the "penguin" badge, making a Santa Advent calendar during lockdown, and going on the remembrance parades

Evie loved baking, singing "down in the jungle", and doing the "travel the world" badge

Imogen liked singing the "buzzy bee" song, playing the game "ships line", and completing her "languages" badge

Abi loved all the craft nights, singing the "Thunderation" song, playing "kings and queens game", and doing the "chocolate" badge

Esther liked singing the "worms" song, playing the game "fishes", and going on a teddy bear picnic.

Brownies is said to be for girls aged between 7 to 10 years on the Llanyrafon Methodist Church website, and has:

Weekly meetings

Special events and day trips

Sleepovers, camps and holidays

Brownies learn new hobbies, play music, explore other cultures and get adventurous outdoors.

Girls can also work towards Brownie interest badges covering many different hobbies and activities.

Girls then transition to Guides for 10- to 14-year-olds.