POLICE have confirmed that a missing 16-year-old girl has been found.
Officers had launched an appeal earlier today for information regarding teenager Abbi Edmonds who had disappeared from her Newport home earlier this week.
On social media, Gwent Police wrote: “Abbi Edmonds 16, who was missing, has been found.
“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”
