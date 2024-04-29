HEIDI DOOLEY, 20, of Porset Row, Caerphilly must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Nantgarw Road on September 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOSEPH DAVIES, 20, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Rassau Road, Ebbw Vale on December 1, 2023.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

ABIGAIL BIRD, 30, of Ariel Reach, Newport must pay £288 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on September 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRADLEY FAULKNER, 38, of Somerset Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving with 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Duckpool Road on April 5.

He was ordered to pay £883 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS DUNN, 31, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on High Street on April 5.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS FRIENDSHIP, 39, of Bloomery Circle, Newport, must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BERNARD ALEX HUDD, 30, of Cefn Golau, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH DAVIES, 57, of Cwrt Bleddyn, Two Locks, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for nine months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Llandowlais Street on April 6.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

KHALID KASSIM, 51, of Queens Hill, Newport must pay £284 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on September 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL JOSEPH PRICE, 60, of Wolseley Street, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on September 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAMANTHA CHILTON, 38, of Brynawel Terrace, Aberbeeg, Abertillery must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MOSES BIJU-CHACKO, 27, of Cardiff Road, Newport must pay £260 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on September 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.