A DRINK-DRIVER in a van was caught by police when he was more than three times the legal limit.
Stephen Richards, 41, was stopped in a Ford Transit on the A468 Bedwas Road in Caerphilly.
He pleaded guilty to drink-driving with 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Newport Magistrates' Court heard how the offence was committed on February 3.
Richards, of The Crescent, Machen, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
The defendant will have to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was banned from driving for 29 months and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.
