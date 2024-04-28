The former tin miners' cottages are situated in an overgrown location near the South Wales village of Machen, only accessible by foot.

They are spread over three floors and are not connected to any utilities.

"Extremely dilapidated" but perfect "blank canvas" for development

The cottages - known as Wesley Buildings, on Wesley Hill - are in "an extremely dilapidated condition", but auction agents, Paul Fosh Auctions, said they would be ideal as "a blank canvas to a developer" - subject to planning and the removal of a vast amount of undergrowth.

Despite the condition of the buildings, Paul Fosh Auctions' Gemma Vaughan said the cottages are in an "awesome location" near Machen, a large village three miles east of Caerphilly and just up the road from Newport.

They lie on the Rhymney River and look out over Mynydd Machen (Machen Mountain).

Paul Fosh Auctions has been unable to conduct an internal inspection due to the derelict condition of the cottages.

Ms Vaughan added: "Those wanting to inspect the building are advised not to approach neighbouring properties but to contact Paul Fosh Auctions with any enquiries, in the first instance, to arrange a viewing."

A single bid of just £100 could secure the cottages

As the property is listed with a reserve price of £0 - it means that a single bid of just £100 could secure the three cottages (as long as there are no other bidders).

Ms Vaughan said: "These cottages will be sold for whatever bidders want to pay with the highest bid, whatever that is, winning the lot."

The cottages have been up for auction before back in August 2023.

The three former tin miners' cottages, along with more than 80 other properties, will be sold online at the next Paul Fosh Auctions sale.

The next sale will run from midday on Tuesday, May 14 until 5pm on Thursday, May 16.

For more information visit the Paul Fosh Auctions website.