NEWPORT was a sea of runners this morning as the city's ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K events kicked off in 2024, along with a new half marathon race.
Entrants arrived hoping for a Personal Best (PB) with the Newport ABP Marathon offering a race route described as 'flat-as-a-pancake' and one of the most level in Europe.
Race organisers, Run 4 Wales, said the route, which was devised by double Olympic marathon runner Steve Brace, has translated into a lot of good performances, with 70 per cent of finishers in the race’s history claiming a PB.
The weather was not looking promising before 8am this morning.
But it soon turned breezy and sunny, as the first racers left their marks.
The runners then enjoyed a cool day with clouds and scattered sunshine.
Races started and finished on the riverfront outside of the University of South Wales Usk campus.
The route offered views of iconic landmarks like the Newport Transporter Bridge and the scenery of the surrounding Gwent Levels.
A changed course was announced for 2024.
Some adjustments were made to "improve atmosphere and event experience" according to Newport council, which they said would provide "more opportunities for spectators and the local community to engage with Wales’ largest marathon".
Runners had the chance to take in the coastal wildlife on show as the passed Goldcliff Road and the Gwent Levels.
Chip times are given for each runner.
Men's Marathon
The marathon leader board states that the first runner across the finish line with the shortest time was Jack Jones (Bib #241), completing it in a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes and 32 seconds.
Next was Michael McCarthy (Bib #2605) of the Belgrave Harriers, who completed the route in 2h 32m 09s, while Lee Stopford (Bib #284) of Stroud & District finished in 2h 33m 44s.
Women's Marathon
According to the marathon leader board, Sarah Brewster (Bib #739) reached the finish line first out of the women.
Ms Brewster of the City of Salisbury AC & RC completed the marathon in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 53 seconds.
After Ms Brewster was Katherine Wood (Bib #239), who completed the route in 2h 45m 45s.
Lorna Hulme (Bib #2728) finished shortly after Ms Wood, finishing the route in 2h 57m 41s.
Half marathon and 10k
Official results for the half marathon and 10k are yet to be announced.
A full run-down of race results for all the days action will be available at newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/race-results.
Mayor of Newport, and Mayoress
Councillor Trevor Watkins and the Mayoress Catherine Karlson played a part in starting the morning's races.
The @MayorofNewport, Cllr Trevor Watkins, and the Mayoress, Catherine Karlson, were on hand to help start this morning’s @NewportWales262 races! pic.twitter.com/fKKhXs1xWK— Newport City Council (@NewportCouncil) April 28, 2024
Lyndon Belcher attended the event and said the Newport ABP Marathon had "excellent atmosphere it was great. The sun was shining well organised as usual."
Did you run in the ABP Newport Marathon 2024?
Tell us about your journey to running in the ABP Newport Marathon 2024 so we can share this with our readers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here