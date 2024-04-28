Entrants arrived hoping for a Personal Best (PB) with the Newport ABP Marathon offering a race route described as 'flat-as-a-pancake' and one of the most level in Europe.

Race organisers, Run 4 Wales, said the route, which was devised by double Olympic marathon runner Steve Brace, has translated into a lot of good performances, with 70 per cent of finishers in the race’s history claiming a PB.

Bird's eye view of runners going down the race route (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Starting line (Image: Lyndon Belcher)

ABP Newport Marathon 2024 (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

The weather was not looking promising before 8am this morning.

But it soon turned breezy and sunny, as the first racers left their marks.

The runners then enjoyed a cool day with clouds and scattered sunshine.

Races started and finished on the riverfront outside of the University of South Wales Usk campus.

The route offered views of iconic landmarks like the Newport Transporter Bridge and the scenery of the surrounding Gwent Levels.

ABP Newport Marathon 2024 (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

ABP Newport Marathon 2024 (Image: Lyndon Belcher)

Spectators holding signs of encouragement for runners (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

A changed course was announced for 2024.

Some adjustments were made to "improve atmosphere and event experience" according to Newport council, which they said would provide "more opportunities for spectators and the local community to engage with Wales’ largest marathon".

ABP Newport Marathon Festival (Image: ABP Newport Marathon Festival)

Runners had the chance to take in the coastal wildlife on show as the passed Goldcliff Road and the Gwent Levels.

Chip times are given for each runner.

Men's Marathon

The marathon leader board states that the first runner across the finish line with the shortest time was Jack Jones (Bib #241), completing it in a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes and 32 seconds.

Next was Michael McCarthy (Bib #2605) of the Belgrave Harriers, who completed the route in 2h 32m 09s, while Lee Stopford (Bib #284) of Stroud & District finished in 2h 33m 44s.

ABP Newport Marathon 2024 (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

Women's Marathon

According to the marathon leader board, Sarah Brewster (Bib #739) reached the finish line first out of the women.

Ms Brewster of the City of Salisbury AC & RC completed the marathon in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 53 seconds.

After Ms Brewster was Katherine Wood (Bib #239), who completed the route in 2h 45m 45s.

Lorna Hulme (Bib #2728) finished shortly after Ms Wood, finishing the route in 2h 57m 41s.

ABP Newport Marathon 2024 (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

ABP Newport Marathon 2024 (Image: Lyndon Belcher)

Half marathon and 10k

Official results for the half marathon and 10k are yet to be announced.

A full run-down of race results for all the days action will be available at newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/race-results.

ABP Newport Marathon 2024 (Image: Ruby Qaimkhani)

ABP Newport Marathon 2024 (Image: Lyndon Belcher)

Mayor of Newport, and Mayoress

Councillor Trevor Watkins and the Mayoress Catherine Karlson played a part in starting the morning's races.

The @MayorofNewport, Cllr Trevor Watkins, and the Mayoress, Catherine Karlson, were on hand to help start this morning’s @NewportWales262 races! pic.twitter.com/fKKhXs1xWK — Newport City Council (@NewportCouncil) April 28, 2024

Lyndon Belcher attended the event and said the Newport ABP Marathon had "excellent atmosphere it was great. The sun was shining well organised as usual."